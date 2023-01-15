wrestling / News
Various News: Maki Itoh Set To Return To GCW, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog
January 14, 2023 | Posted by
– Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that Maki Itoh will return to the promotion on March 4 & 5 for GCW Holy Smokes and Ransom.
*ATLANTIC CITY UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MAKI ITOH returns to GCW in March at The Showboat!
Plus:
Drew Parker
Rina Yamashita
Veny
Tix on Sale NOW!
Holy Smokes
Sat Mar 4 – 8PMhttps://t.co/Mgv7UIgfPL
Ransom
Sun Mar 5 – 4PMhttps://t.co/jGyIzhyGxr
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/Gg15HNuHN5
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 13, 2023
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– The latest vlog from Thunder Rosa is online, which features part two of her trip to Mexico.