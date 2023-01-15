Various News: Maki Itoh Set To Return To GCW, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog

– Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that Maki Itoh will return to the promotion on March 4 & 5 for GCW Holy Smokes and Ransom.

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– The latest vlog from Thunder Rosa is online, which features part two of her trip to Mexico.