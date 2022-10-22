wrestling / News

Various News: Maki Itoh Shares Uplifting Message, Kurt Angle Celebrates Anniversary of WWE Title Win, Smackdown Highlights

– In a post on Twitter, Maki Itoh shared an uplifting message for fans that doubt themselves.

She wrote: “The first picture is when I kept saying I’m ugly, the second picture is when I kept saying I’m the cutest in the world. Both are Maki Itoh. But the words I say make such a difference. If you are saying yourself ugly, there is no need to do! You’re the second cutest in the world.

– Kurt Angle celebrated the anniversary of his first WWE title win, which happened at No Mercy 2000, 22 years ago.

He wrote: “On this day 22 years ago, in my rookie year, I defeated @therock for my first WWF/E World Championship. One of my favorite moments in my pro wrestling career. #wweworldheavyweightchampion #olympiccrybaby #itstrue

– Here are highlights from last night’s Smackdown and NXT Level Up:

