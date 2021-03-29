Various News: Malcolm Bivens Challenges Kevin Durant For Wrestlemania, Sean Waltman Reveals Custom nWo Shoes, New Content Added To WWE Network

– In a post on Twitter, Malcolm Bivens challenged NBA great Kevin Durant to a match at Wrestlemania.

I challenge Kevin Durant to a match at WrestleMania. — Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) March 29, 2021

– Sean Waltman posted a photo of custom nWo and WWE Hall of Fame shoes to Twitter.

– More episodes of Smackdown from last year, as well as episodes of WWE Untold, have been added to Peacock.