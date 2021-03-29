wrestling / News
Various News: Malcolm Bivens Challenges Kevin Durant For Wrestlemania, Sean Waltman Reveals Custom nWo Shoes, New Content Added To WWE Network
March 29, 2021 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Malcolm Bivens challenged NBA great Kevin Durant to a match at Wrestlemania.
I challenge Kevin Durant to a match at WrestleMania.
— Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) March 29, 2021
– Sean Waltman posted a photo of custom nWo and WWE Hall of Fame shoes to Twitter.
I finally get to break these out. #nWo #WWEHOF #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/XnC4MYtpoa
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 29, 2021
– More episodes of Smackdown from last year, as well as episodes of WWE Untold, have been added to Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Da Pope Recalls Turning Down Spirit Squad, Original Plans For Undertaker at WrestleMania 23
- Shaquille O’Neal Talks With John Cena About His In-Ring Debut on AEW Dynamite (Video)
- NCAA Wrestling Champion Gable Steveson Teases ‘Big Announcement Coming Tomorrow’
- Rhea Ripley Gym Selfie, Shayna Baszler Practicing Muay Thai Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos