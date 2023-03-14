wrestling / News
Various News: Mandy Rose Set for Signing Appearance in NYC This Month, Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne Set for DEFY The Realest, Details for This Year’s ECWA Super 8 Tournament
– Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose will be appearing at The Autograph City Expo on March 25 at the Westin Grand Central in New York City. More details on her appearance are available HERE.
– DEFY Wrestling has announced that Swerve Strickland will face Nick Wayne at DEFY: THe Realest next month. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at the Washington Hall in Seattle. Tickets are available now.
[ BREAKING ]
It's the biggest rematch in DEFY history.
'PNW Prince' NICK WAYNE challenges 'King' SWERVE for his DEFY CROWN.
DEFY: THE REALEST
Saturday, April 8th at Historic Washington Hall
8pm / 16+
***STANDING ROOM ONLY***
🎟️On Sale now: https://t.co/DFWDGOJGyR… https://t.co/430din5fMl pic.twitter.com/CB8SLVjiUY
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) March 14, 2023
– This year’s ECWA Super 8 Tournament will be held on March 25 at The Jersey Dugout in Marlboro, New Jersey.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Awesome Kong Being Released From TNA, The Use Of Blood In Wrestling
- Bruce Prichard On If Macho Man Had Any Concerns On Turning Heel In ’89, Tony Schiavone Joining The WWF
- Konnan Thinks Blading Is ‘Gratuitous’ In America Compared to Other Countries
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week