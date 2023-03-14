wrestling / News

Various News: Mandy Rose Set for Signing Appearance in NYC This Month, Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne Set for DEFY The Realest, Details for This Year’s ECWA Super 8 Tournament

March 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose will be appearing at The Autograph City Expo on March 25 at the Westin Grand Central in New York City. More details on her appearance are available HERE.

– DEFY Wrestling has announced that Swerve Strickland will face Nick Wayne at DEFY: THe Realest next month. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at the Washington Hall in Seattle. Tickets are available now.

– This year’s ECWA Super 8 Tournament will be held on March 25 at The Jersey Dugout in Marlboro, New Jersey.

