Various News: Mandy Rose Shows Interest In Baywatch Remake, Impact Wrestling Taping TV Tonight, Highlights From Rebellion
– Distribution company Fremantle is in talks with broadcasters about rebooting the 90s TV series Baywatch. Former WWE wrestler Mandy Rose saw the news and seems interested.
– Impact Wrestling will tape episodes of TV tonight in Toronto. The only match announced so far is Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly.
– Speaking of Impact, here are highlights from Rebellion.
