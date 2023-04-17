wrestling / News

Various News: Mandy Rose Shows Interest In Baywatch Remake, Impact Wrestling Taping TV Tonight, Highlights From Rebellion

April 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Distribution company Fremantle is in talks with broadcasters about rebooting the 90s TV series Baywatch. Former WWE wrestler Mandy Rose saw the news and seems interested.

– Impact Wrestling will tape episodes of TV tonight in Toronto. The only match announced so far is Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly.

– Speaking of Impact, here are highlights from Rebellion.

