Various News: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Files New Trademarks, MLW Releases Documentary for Mistico

October 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling filed trademarks for the terms “TNA Eh?,” “Team Canada,” and “The Northern Alliance.” The trademarks were reportedly filed for the following categories:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

– MLW released a documentary featurette on Mistico:

