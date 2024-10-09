wrestling / News
Various News: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Files New Trademarks, MLW Releases Documentary for Mistico
– PWInsider reports that Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling filed trademarks for the terms “TNA Eh?,” “Team Canada,” and “The Northern Alliance.” The trademarks were reportedly filed for the following categories:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”
– MLW released a documentary featurette on Mistico:
