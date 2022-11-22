Various News: Marina Shafir Chats With Renee Paquette, Danhausen’s Biggest Unboxing Video Ever, Baron Corbin’s New Entrance Theme

– AEW talent Marina Shafir is the guest on today’s edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Here’s the full audio and description:

Marina Shafir has had one of the wildest careers in pro wrestling and she’s just getting started. Find out how she went from MMA to motherhood with Roderick Strong, to finally putting it all together in the ring just as she got released from WWE. Plus, some ideas about how to shake up the system in pro wrestling. Belt system, anybody?