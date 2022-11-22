wrestling / News
Various News: Marina Shafir Chats With Renee Paquette, Danhausen’s Biggest Unboxing Video Ever, Baron Corbin’s New Entrance Theme
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW talent Marina Shafir is the guest on today’s edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Here’s the full audio and description:
Marina Shafir has had one of the wildest careers in pro wrestling and she’s just getting started. Find out how she went from MMA to motherhood with Roderick Strong, to finally putting it all together in the ring just as she got released from WWE. Plus, some ideas about how to shake up the system in pro wrestling. Belt system, anybody?
– Danhausen released a new unboxing vlog:
– WWE has released Baron Corbin’s new entrance music song, “Get Ready Ready”:
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
- Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper
- Maryse Enjoys Cabo in a Bikini, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear