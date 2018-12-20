Various News: Mark Haskins Debuting For ROH Next Month, Details on Women of Wrestling’s AXS TV Debut

– Ring of Honor has confirmed that Mark Haskins has signed to an exclusive contract, and will debut for the company next month. As you can see in the announcement below, Haskins will debut in the US for ROH on January 12th and 13th at the company’s international TV taping and Honor Reigns Supreme:

NEW ROH SIGNEE MARK HASKINS WILL BE IN ATLANTA, CONCORD

Mark Haskins made a strong impression when he competed on Ring of Honor shows in the UK this year and last. So strong, in fact, that ROH officials have signed the talented wrestler from Oxford, England to an exclusive contract.

Haskins, who announced his signing on social media early this morning, will make his initial U.S. appearances for ROH next month, first in Atlanta on Jan 12 for an international television taping, and then in Concord, N.C., on Jan. 13 for Honor Reigns Supreme, which will stream live worldwide for HonorClub.

A tough-as-nails fighter and one of the UK’s top stars, Haskins won the inaugural ROH International Cup this past August on the Honor Re-United UK Tour by defeating Jonathan Gresham in the first round, Flip Gordon in the semifinals and “Hangman” Adam Page in the final.

By virtue of winning the tournament, Haskins received a title match against ROH World Champion Jay Lethal on the final night of the tour in London. Haskins pushed the champion to the limit in a match regarded as one of the best in ROH in 2018.

Haskins’ first match for ROH was a victory over Silas Young during the War of the Worlds UK Tour in 2017.

Haskins, who has 12 years of experience despite being just 30, has won numerous championships and holds victories over some of the biggest names in the sport, including Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle, Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., Drew Galloway, Prince Devitt, Ricochet, Pac, Austin Aries, Christopher Daniels, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and El Generico.

Now a full-fledged member of the ROH roster, Haskins undoubtedly will be looking to hit the ground running in Atlanta and Concord. Join us LIVE for the fast-paced, in-you-face action that only ROH can deliver!

– Women of Wrestling released the following announcement with details on their AXS TV debut next month:

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREMIERES ON AXS TV FEATURING WRESTLING SUPERSTAR TESSA BLANCHARD IN HER WOW DEBUT ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 18 AT 9PE/6PM

Debut Episode Includes Four Matches including The Beast Against Stephy Slays, Abilene Maverick vs. Fire, and Khloe Hurtz vs. Eye Candy, Headlined by Jungle Grrrl vs. Santana Garrett for the Coveted WOW Championship

Los Angeles, CA – (December 20, 2018) – From the Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss and founder of the original GLOW “Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling” David McLane, comes the groundbreaking all-female wrestling promotion WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING to AXS TV on Friday, January 18 at 9pE/6pP. The premiere episode features four powerhouse matches and also includes the arrival of third-generation wrestling superstar, the Born Legend, Tessa Blanchard, as she sets out to immediately make her mark by demanding a Championship Title Match.

The season gets off to a roaring start as the phenom, The Beast looks to destroy fan-favorite Stephy Slays. Then, “The Governor’s Daughter,” Abilene Maverick, tries not to get burned when she elects to take on Fire in a sizzling singles match; and WOW bombshells “The All Natural” Khloe Hurtz and Eye Candy go toe-to-toe in a battle of beauty and brawn. It all leads up to the highly-anticipated main event, when WOW legend Jungle Grrrl gets her long-awaited shot at redemption, putting her legacy on the line as she faces off with WOW Champion Santana Garrett for the coveted WOW title in a high-stakes match to close the show.

“We are extremely proud to make WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING’s debut on AXS TV,” said McLane. “For this special premiere event, we have planned an incredible event that will satisfy our loyal audience, while serving as the perfect introduction to WOW’s roster of Superheroes for new viewers. This season promises to be one of the best, packed with even more of the intense action, beloved personalities, and family-friendly entertainment that WOW is known for. I’m confident AXS TV viewers are really going to enjoy it.”