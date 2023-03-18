wrestling / News
Various News: Mark Henry Praises Segment From WWE Smackdown, Renee Paquette Cooks, Evil Uno Unboxes AEW Trading Cards
– In a post on Twitter, Mark Henry praised the final segment of last night’s WWE Smackdown, which featured a reunion for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Wow, what a great moment in television! https://t.co/G5xsvHdGmM
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 18, 2023
– Renee Paquette makes peanut butter & jelly in her latest Not A Real Cooking Show.
– Evil Uno unboxed AEW trading cards for All Elite Arcade.