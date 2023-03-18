wrestling / News

Various News: Mark Henry Praises Segment From WWE Smackdown, Renee Paquette Cooks, Evil Uno Unboxes AEW Trading Cards

March 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Sami Zayn Kevin Owens Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Mark Henry praised the final segment of last night’s WWE Smackdown, which featured a reunion for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

– Renee Paquette makes peanut butter & jelly in her latest Not A Real Cooking Show.

– Evil Uno unboxed AEW trading cards for All Elite Arcade.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Evil Uno, Mark Henry, Renee Paquette, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading