Various News: Mark Henry Recalls Relationship With Owen Hart, Flip Gordon on The Young Bucks Mentoring Him

– Mark Henry spoke with Busted Open Radio and discussed his relationship with the late Owen Hart. Henry said (per WZ’s Bill Pritchard) that he was very close to Hart.

“Owen Hart was council, he was a teacher first, and then like a brother to me,” Henry said. “He took care of me and taught me how to relate to the locker room. Nobody ever talked about locker room etiquette; Owen was that guy. We also talked about psychology, we traveled the world together, and Owen didn’t like to drive. [laughs] I liked to drive, so it was like a match made in heaven, like OK I’ll jump out and get some food and jump back in. We just had a really good relationship, especially after I came from Canada in 1998-99, and he just helped me along, just how to handle situations. There [were] some issues about me always wanting to fight rather than talk, and he was like ‘you can’t beat up everybody. That’s not going to solve problems.’ And I just listened. Like Jeff [Jarrett] was saying, Owen had a way of lightening a serious moment like nobody in the world. It was like he was just something random, and make the rest of it up. Everybody – all parties, both angry parties – would be laughing and shaking hands in a matter of minutes, so he was a really good peacemaker. I was saying to you, if I’m ever blessed to go into the [WWE] Hall of Fame, I would want to go in with my brother. I would want to at least be able to tell [Owen’s wife] Martha that whatever the business did to hurt her and the family — I want to apologize, because Owen would do it for me. He deserves to be in his rightful place, and that’s in the Hall Of Fame.”

– Flip Gordan discussed his being mentored by the Young Bucks and Bully Ray in a new interview with Slam Sports Canada. Gordon told the site, “The Young Bucks have been huge mentors to me and helped me so much. Bubba Ray Dudley has been a huge help too. He’s always giving me feedback, always giving me pointers, and it’s really helpful because he’s about to be a Hall of Famer. To just have a guy like that in the locker room to get feedback is amazing. They all tell me I’m on the right track and to keep doing what I’m doing. I’m almost three years in so I’m not going to be the greatest wrestler. They always give me little pointers and when I get those pointers I try to fix them so that I don’t have to be told the same thing twice.”