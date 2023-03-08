– Jacob Henry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry, shared a video on his Twitter this week of him pulling off a 610-pound squat. You can check out video of the lift below:

– Fightful Select has an update on Raven following his return to MLW this week, forming an alliance with Rickey Shane Page and Akira. While MLW just recently announced Akira’s signing last month, Fightful notes that creative pitches for Akira had started months earlier, including making him part of a group.