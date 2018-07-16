wrestling / News
Various News: Masa Saito Passes Away, Mean Gene Welcomes Back Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle Reunites With Oldest Daughter
July 16, 2018 | Posted by
– According to Weekly Pro Wrestling, former AWA champion Masa Saito passed away on Saturday at the age of 76 after complications from an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
【訃報】マサ斎藤さん逝去 https://t.co/0l4mHODu0n #週プロモバイル
— 週刊プロレス (@shupromobile) July 16, 2018
Rest in Peace the legendary Japanese wrestler Masa Saito #goforbroke pic.twitter.com/wxyI1GD82Y
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 16, 2018
– Mene Gene posted the following on Twitter, welcoming Hulk Hogan back to WWE…
Welcome home… brother. https://t.co/Cgw9Teik5Y
— Gene Okerlund (@TheGeneOkerlund) July 15, 2018
– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram…