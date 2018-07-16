Quantcast

 

Various News: Masa Saito Passes Away, Mean Gene Welcomes Back Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle Reunites With Oldest Daughter

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Masa Saito

– According to Weekly Pro Wrestling, former AWA champion Masa Saito passed away on Saturday at the age of 76 after complications from an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

– Mene Gene posted the following on Twitter, welcoming Hulk Hogan back to WWE…

– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram…

