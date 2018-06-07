Various News: Masked Republic Luchaverse Comics Releasing in 2018, Enzo Amore Set For Eternal Con

– Chido Comics and LuchaCentral.com have announced that Masked Republic Luchaverse comics are set to debut later this year. You can read the full announcement below:

CHIDO COMICS IS TAG-TEAMING WITH MASKED REPUBLIC TO BRING A TRUE MAIN EVENT TO THE COMIC BOOK INDUSTRY! THE MASKED REPUBLIC LUCHAVERSE COMICS WILL DEBUT IN 2018 STARRING REY MYSTERIO, BLUE DEMON JR, KONNAN, LOS CADETES DEL ESPACIO (SOLAR & SUPER ASTRO) AND THE LUCHA BROTHERS (PENTA ZERO M & REY FENIX).

The production team behind the Lucha Underground Comics and Joey Ryan: Big in Japan has joined forces with Masked Republic, whose core businesses is the representation across all media of some of the biggest lucha libre (Mexican professional wrestling) icons, legends and superstars worldwide; to bring them together for first time ever in a shared comic book Luchaverse. Legends Rey Mysterio, Blue Demon Jr, Konnan, and Los Cadetes del Espacio (Solar and Super Astro) will be joined by the two hottest luchadores of the modern era the Lucha BrothersPenta Zero M and Rey Fenixas the Luchaverse kicks off.

Writer Marco Lopez (Puerto Rico Strong, Terminal Anthology) and Chido Comics Founder & Publisher Ivan Plaza will be co-writing the Masked Republic Luchaverse one-shots which puts in the lucha libre stars right in the middle of an earth shattering event. “A dormant and mysterious power that long ago held the fate of our planet Earth has now been released. Our legends will be put to the test, as Chido Comics and Masked Republic bring back the glory and tradition of real-life lucha libre stars in comic books taking on epic and unprecedented events based in our real world mixed with adventure, fantasy and science fiction!”

In addition to writers Lopez and Plaza, thus far, the amazing creative team announced to be working on the special one-shots includes artists Ben Harvey and Bryan Magnaye (Rey Mysterio), Diego Simone (Blue Demon Jr), Javier Martin Caba (Lucha Brothers) and lettering all five books Micah Myers! All Luchaverse titles will be Executive Produced by Masked Republic’s Kevin Kleinrock and Ruben Zamora and edited by Chido Comic’s Ivan Plaza. The Rey Mysterio, Blue Demon Jr and Lucha Brothers One-Shot Specials will be available this year; with The Masked Republic Luchaverse: Rey Mysterio One-Shot debuting at this year’s San Diego Comic Con along with an appearance by the legendary luchador himself on Friday, July 20th! The Konnan and Los Cadetes del Espacio One-Shots will be released late 2018/early 2019.

– Eternal Con has announced that Real 1, the former Enzo Amore, will appear at their convention which takes place next weekend in Long Island: