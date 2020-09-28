wrestling / News
Various News: Match Added To AEW Dynamite, Lineup For Next AAW Show, Natalya Holds Pool Party Q&A
– The Dark Order’s John Silver revealed that Orange Cassidy will take on 10 (Preston Vance) on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:
* * 20-Minute Brush With Greatness: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. SCU (Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Britt Baker in action
* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy vs. 10
* Jon Moxley appearing
* Cody responds to Brodie Lee’s challenge
– AAW has revealed the full lineup for their next show on Thursday night.
Here is where the card stands for our return this Thursday night at 7:00pm on @FiteTV
More matches to be announced
Tickets are SOLD OUT!
Only way to see this is to stream it for only $12.99
Purchase the stream here: https://t.co/4tuox4R1sI#AAW_ALIVE pic.twitter.com/MveWKKtVU3
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) September 27, 2020
– Natalya and her sister had a pool party Q&A in a new video.
