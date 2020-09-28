wrestling / News

Various News: Match Added To AEW Dynamite, Lineup For Next AAW Show, Natalya Holds Pool Party Q&A

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite logo

– The Dark Order’s John Silver revealed that Orange Cassidy will take on 10 (Preston Vance) on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* * 20-Minute Brush With Greatness: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. SCU (Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Britt Baker in action
* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy vs. 10
* Jon Moxley appearing
* Cody responds to Brodie Lee’s challenge

– AAW has revealed the full lineup for their next show on Thursday night.

– Natalya and her sister had a pool party Q&A in a new video.

