Various News: Match Added To ICW No Holds Barred Vol 3., Nasty LeRoy Gets Opponent For GCW Event, Latest ROH Happy Hour

– A match between Matt Tremont and Akira has been added to ICW New York’s No Holds Barred Vol. 3 event. It happens this Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It streams live on IWTV.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 EARN YOUR STRIPES KID AKIRA vs MATT TREMONT SAT July 4th – Atlantic City NJ No Holds Barred Vol 3 “Deathmatch Drive In” 🚗 Tickets – https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE! pic.twitter.com/dh4r0eC26l — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) June 29, 2020

– GCW has announced that Nasty LeRoy will face Dilfboy Daltono at Backyard Wrestling 2 this Saturday. It will stream live on FITE.

*Backyard Update* ICYMI As signed on the #JanelaZone NASTY LEROY

vs

DILFBOY DALTONO Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/fTUN8zq7Uv GCW presents

Backyard Wrestling 2

4th of July – 4PM EST

Backyard USA pic.twitter.com/aBIf47McWW — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 29, 2020

– The latest edition of ROH Happy Hour is now online.