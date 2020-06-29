wrestling / News

Various News: Match Added To ICW No Holds Barred Vol 3., Nasty LeRoy Gets Opponent For GCW Event, Latest ROH Happy Hour

June 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ICW New York No Holds Barred

– A match between Matt Tremont and Akira has been added to ICW New York’s No Holds Barred Vol. 3 event. It happens this Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It streams live on IWTV.

– GCW has announced that Nasty LeRoy will face Dilfboy Daltono at Backyard Wrestling 2 this Saturday. It will stream live on FITE.

– The latest edition of ROH Happy Hour is now online.

