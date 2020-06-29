wrestling / News
Various News: Match Added To ICW No Holds Barred Vol 3., Nasty LeRoy Gets Opponent For GCW Event, Latest ROH Happy Hour
– A match between Matt Tremont and Akira has been added to ICW New York’s No Holds Barred Vol. 3 event. It happens this Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It streams live on IWTV.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
EARN YOUR STRIPES KID
AKIRA vs MATT TREMONT
SAT July 4th – Atlantic City NJ
No Holds Barred Vol 3 “Deathmatch Drive In” 🚗
Tickets – https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE! pic.twitter.com/dh4r0eC26l
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) June 29, 2020
– GCW has announced that Nasty LeRoy will face Dilfboy Daltono at Backyard Wrestling 2 this Saturday. It will stream live on FITE.
*Backyard Update*
ICYMI
As signed on the #JanelaZone
NASTY LEROY
vs
DILFBOY DALTONO
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/fTUN8zq7Uv
GCW presents
Backyard Wrestling 2
4th of July – 4PM EST
Backyard USA pic.twitter.com/aBIf47McWW
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 29, 2020
– The latest edition of ROH Happy Hour is now online.
