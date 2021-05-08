wrestling / News
Various News: Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dark, Latest Ever-Rise Live, Rare Asuka Photos
– All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Willow Nightingale and Diamante for this Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark.
Gonna make an example out of @w_nightingale_ Tuesday on #AewDark pic.twitter.com/ryArodEZmX
— The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) May 8, 2021
– The latest edition of Ever-Rise Live is now online. It features Raquel Gonzalez, Fandango, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro and Santos Escobar.
#EverRiseLive is back on your Saturday morning! @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE ask @RaquelWWE, @WWEFandango, @WWEKayden, @KacyCatanzaro & @EscobarWWE their favorite breakfast, PLUS an unexpected #ChewOfTheWeek! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6UvH65quXV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 8, 2021
– WWE has shared a new photo gallery of rare, never-before-seen pictures of Asuka.
