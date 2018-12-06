Various News: Match Announced For PROGRESS Chapter 80, Flip Gordon Wins Fight Forever World Title

– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced a new match for this weekend’s Chapter 80 show. As you can see below, Pete Dunne will face Mark Andrews in a match at the event, which takes place on Saturday:

– Flip Gordon has become the first-ever Fight Forever World Champion. Gordon noted on Twitter that he won the inaugural championship at Fight Forever’s show in Birmingham, England tonight: