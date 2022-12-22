– PWInsider has updated one of the featured matchups for next week’s WWE Live Holiday Tour show at Madison Square Garden. WWE is now locally advertising The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman as the main event for the show scheduled for December 26.

Previously, the match was advertised as an eight-man tag team match featuring The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman, which is still currently listed on MSG’s website.

– PWInsider has some ticket pre-sale updates for AEW Dynamite. THe upcoming Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings on March 22, 2023 in Independence, Missouri has a ticket presale code of KELC305.

AEW in Long Island, New York at the UBS Arena on April 5, 2023 has the ticket pre-sale code, UMHJM3.