wrestling / News
Various News: Match Set For AAW Destination Milwaukee, Cody Book Signing
July 7, 2019 | Posted by
– AAW has signed a new match for its upcoming Destination Milwaukee show. The promotion announced on Twitter that Curt Stallion will battle Air Wolf at the show, which takes place at Turner Hall Ballroom on July 12th:
Signed for Destination Milwaukee this Friday night at @MilwTurners @CurtStallion vs. @officialairwolf
Get your tickets now before they are gone at https://t.co/psmnphncsu#AAWMKE #AAW #Milwaukee #MKE #Wrestling #ProWrestling #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/UQyyD8PKDx
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 6, 2019
– Cody will be doing a book signing at a Barnes & Nobile in Jacksonville, Florida for his new children’s book Cody, Heart Of The Mountain. You can find out more here.
More Trending Stories
- Gabe Sapolsky Disappointed by Kenny Omega ‘Blood Money’ Comments on WWE Network Airing EVOLVE Opposite AEW Fight for the Fallen
- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Have Reportedly Signed New Five-Year Deals, WWE Not Looking to Lose Talent in ‘War’ With AEW
- Sean Waltman Recalls His 1994 Match With Bret Hart, Hart Trying to Get Him Over, It Being His Favorite Match
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H