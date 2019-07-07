wrestling / News

Various News: Match Set For AAW Destination Milwaukee, Cody Book Signing

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAW

– AAW has signed a new match for its upcoming Destination Milwaukee show. The promotion announced on Twitter that Curt Stallion will battle Air Wolf at the show, which takes place at Turner Hall Ballroom on July 12th:

– Cody will be doing a book signing at a Barnes & Nobile in Jacksonville, Florida for his new children’s book Cody, Heart Of The Mountain. You can find out more here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAW, Cody, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading