Various News: Matches For This Week’s NJPW Strong, WWE Running Two Live Events This Weekend, Preview For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling

– Here are the matches for tonight’s episode of NJPW Strong:

* Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi

* Christopher Daniels vs. Yuya Uemura

* Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs vs. Jakob Austin Young & Greg Sharpe

12 hours away on an all new #njpwSTRONG! Rocky Romero vs Shingo Takagi for the first time ever! Yuya Uemura vs Christopher Daniels for the first time ever! West Coast Wrecking Crew in tag action!https://t.co/xn1tnngQER pic.twitter.com/AupbB1lAri — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 22, 2022

– WWE will run two live events this weekend. Tonight there is an event in Dayton, featuring Seth Rollins defending the US title against Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley and The Miz. Others advertised include Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Usos.

Tomorrow there will be an event in Pikeville, KY at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. That includes Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville and Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship. Others advertised include Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and The Usos.

– This weekend’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling includes the following:

* Sophia Lopez banned from ringside: The Beast vs. Reina del Rey

* Tag Team Tournament: Adriana Gambino and Gigi Gianni vs. Foxxy Fierce and Chantilly Chella.

* Princess Aussie and Tiki Chamorro vs. Jessie Jones and TBD