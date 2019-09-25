wrestling / News
Various News: Matches Set For Beyond Wrestling Season Two Premiere, Kiera Hogan Attending Pride Event
– Beyond Wrestling has announced several matches for the second season premiere of Uncharted Territory. The show streams live on IWTV.live on October 3rd from Worcester, Massachusetts and will feature the following:
* Lance Archer vs. Josh Briggs
* Orange Cassidy vs. Thomas Santell
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Dickinson
* Matt Makowski vs. Daniel Garcia
Beyond Wrestling #UnchartedTerritory streams LIVE on @indiewrestling EVERY THURSDAY at 8pm ET starting October 3rd!
Sign up for https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ using promo code THURSDAY for a #20DayFreeTrial.
Season tickets are now on sale: https://t.co/mnH58ZrJuI pic.twitter.com/RgmKQXqfdT
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) September 24, 2019
– Kiera Hogan announced on Twitter that she will be appearing at an event for the Pinta Pride Project in Buffalo Grove, Illinois on October 17th, speaking to primarily LGBT youth. You can find more information on the tweet below:
Pizza & Pride, what a combo! On 10/17/19, I will be speaking primarily to LGBT youth at @LouMalnatis in Buffalo Grove, Illinois for The Pinta Pride Project. Molly Pinta, 13, is an activist, an inspiration, and a friend! For tickets, go to:https://t.co/vVuSHWv5HD pic.twitter.com/Pfs9TJ18U8
— Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) September 25, 2019
