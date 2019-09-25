wrestling / News

Various News: Matches Set For Beyond Wrestling Season Two Premiere, Kiera Hogan Attending Pride Event

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory 2-01

– Beyond Wrestling has announced several matches for the second season premiere of Uncharted Territory. The show streams live on IWTV.live on October 3rd from Worcester, Massachusetts and will feature the following:

* Lance Archer vs. Josh Briggs
* Orange Cassidy vs. Thomas Santell
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Dickinson
* Matt Makowski vs. Daniel Garcia

– Kiera Hogan announced on Twitter that she will be appearing at an event for the Pinta Pride Project in Buffalo Grove, Illinois on October 17th, speaking to primarily LGBT youth. You can find more information on the tweet below:

