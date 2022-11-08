wrestling / News
Various News: Matchups Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Note on Next Week’s Episode of Young Rock
– NJPW has announced the matchups for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Here’s the lineup
* Kenny King vs Che Cabrera
* Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight
* Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki
– Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock airing on NBC on November 18:
“Hawaii, 1985: Ata finds herself at odds with her rival at Lia’s wrestling promotion; Rocky receives news that turns the family’s world upside down; Dewey gets a job so he can buy a Nintendo; in 2033, Dwayne weighs an important diplomatic mission.”