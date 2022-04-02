wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Cardona Calls Out WWE Over Unreleased Vladimir Documentary, Drew McIntyre Talks With NBC Sports, Updates on WWE Shop Merchandise

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Matt Cardona Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona called out WWE for not releasing their documentary about Vladimir, the ‘superfan’ of wrestling. The documentary was produced last year but has been sitting on the shelf ever since.

Cardona posted a photo of himself with Vladimir, giving the finger.

He wrote: “This is to whoever decided to not air the Vladimir documentary!

– WWE Shop is now selling NXT Stand and Deliver t-shirts.

– The next theme in the WWE Shop subscription T-shirt service will be Wrestlemania.

– NBC Sports posted a new video in which Drew McIntyre talks with Rebecca Lowe about Premiere League, Wrestlemania and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading