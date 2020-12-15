wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Cardona Proud Of Chelsea Green’s Accomplishments, BRE START Play Phasmophobia
– Matt Cardona took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm for what current WWE superstar Chelsea Green has accomplished in her career. Replying to a Today in Impact History tweet, Cardona reflected on Green defeating Rosemary for the Knockouts Championship back in 2017.
“I have that title hanging in my office. Very proud of @ImChelseaGreen…can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next!” Cardona said.
– In the newest video on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, the BRE START group of Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, and Mia Yim promote their new series by playing Phasmophobia. Here’s the description for the video:
Ready, set, BRE START! The Co-Commissioners of UpUpDownDown are ready to call the shots on their brand-new series! Watch Shayna Baszler (a.k.a. THE BAEZ), Dakota Kai (a.k.a. DA-KOBRA KAI), Jessamyn Duke (a.k.a. NUKE DUKEM) and Mia Yim (a.k.a. THE SHELTON SLAYER) gear up and go ghost hunting while playing Phasmophobia in both VR and PC!
