– At GCW Homecoming, the team of Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander will face the team of Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh and Nick Gage). Cardona hyped the matchup on Twitter earlier, noting that it was two years in the making, and attached a clip of Cody Rhodes saying, “I have to finish the story!” It looks like Cardona is ready to finish his own story at GCW Homecoming on August 19:

– AAW will hold its Art of War event this month on August 31 in Berwyn, Illinois. The event will feature Robert Anthony vs. Mance Warner in a No Ropes Barbwire Matchup. Here’s the updated lineup

* No Ropes Barbwire Match: Mance Warner vs. Robert Anthony

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something vs. Davey Vega

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Sierra

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Russ Jones & Schaff vs. Ren Jones & Xavier Walker

* Also set to appear: Thrillbilly Silas Mason, Taylor Rising, Gnarls Garvin, Heather Reckless, Conan Lycan, Solomon Tipu, Levi Everett, Gary Jary Hartenbower, Logan, & John E. Bravo.

The event will air on Highspots TV.