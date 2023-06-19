wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Cardona Insults Bully Ray Ahead of BCW Match, Renee Paquette Makes a Caesar Cocktail

June 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Cardona Bully Ray Battleground Championship Wrestling Image Credit: Battleground Championship Wrestling

– On July 1, Bully Ray will face Matt Cardona at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Legends Never Die event. The loser of the match will be banned from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, where the event is being held. Bully Ray commented on the match earlier today via social media, writing, “We are under 2wks away from the BBQ’ing of Cardona.”

Matt Cardona later replied, “You have a small hot dog!!!” You can check out that exchange below:

– Renee Paquette made her cocktail of choice, the Caeser, in a new YouTube Short:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bubba Ray Dudley, Matt Cardona, Renee Paquette, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading