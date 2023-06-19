– On July 1, Bully Ray will face Matt Cardona at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Legends Never Die event. The loser of the match will be banned from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, where the event is being held. Bully Ray commented on the match earlier today via social media, writing, “We are under 2wks away from the BBQ’ing of Cardona.”

Matt Cardona later replied, “You have a small hot dog!!!” You can check out that exchange below:

We are under 2wks away from the BBQ’ing of Cardona. ps…@BustedOpenRadio is LIVE NOW!! Phone lines are open!!!!! 877-344-4893 What did ya think of Punks return? pic.twitter.com/8vDmmpiLAd — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 19, 2023

You have a small hot dog!!! https://t.co/GxmQMbZlSk — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 19, 2023

