Various News: Matt Cardona Looking for Help to Find Missing Cat, Kurt Angle Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL
May 11, 2023 | Posted by
– Wrestler Matt Cardona announced that his cat Kylo went missing yesterday, and he’s looking for help to find him. He wrote, “It’s a long shot but I have to try…Our cat Kylo escaped a few days ago. We live near Lake Nona in Orlando, FL.” You can see details on his missing cat below:
It’s a long shot but I have to try…
Our cat Kylo escaped a few days ago. We live near Lake Nona in Orlando, FL. pic.twitter.com/9jssx3lt0P
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 11, 2023
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:
