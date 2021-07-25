wrestling
Various News: Matt Cardona Reflects On The Past Year In Wrestling, Baron Corbin Tries To Get Money From Adam Pearce, Marko Stunt Returns To GCW
– Matt Cardona, driving to GCW Homecoming (which is happening right now), reflected on his last year in wrestling. He will face Nick Gage tonight.
GCW, hyping the match, seems to be siding with Gage.
You sound like a real moron https://t.co/1L80BqcscT
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 24, 2021
– Speaking of GCW, Marko Stunt reflected on returning to the promotion ahead of his match with Starboy Charlie at the event.
*Tonight 8PM*
Marko Stunt comes Home.#GCWHomecoming
Watch Live on @FiteTV:https://t.co/TZDVjwG3lK pic.twitter.com/1MqdLNareH
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 24, 2021
– In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce revealed that the down-on-his-luck Baron Corbin tried to hit him up for money.
This dude asked me for cash. pic.twitter.com/42xkGeC9NB
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 24, 2021
