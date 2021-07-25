Various News: Matt Cardona Reflects On The Past Year In Wrestling, Baron Corbin Tries To Get Money From Adam Pearce, Marko Stunt Returns To GCW

– Matt Cardona, driving to GCW Homecoming (which is happening right now), reflected on his last year in wrestling. He will face Nick Gage tonight.

GCW, hyping the match, seems to be siding with Gage.

You sound like a real moron https://t.co/1L80BqcscT — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 24, 2021

– Speaking of GCW, Marko Stunt reflected on returning to the promotion ahead of his match with Starboy Charlie at the event.

– In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce revealed that the down-on-his-luck Baron Corbin tried to hit him up for money.