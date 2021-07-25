wrestling

Various News: Matt Cardona Reflects On The Past Year In Wrestling, Baron Corbin Tries To Get Money From Adam Pearce, Marko Stunt Returns To GCW

July 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Matt Cardona

– Matt Cardona, driving to GCW Homecoming (which is happening right now), reflected on his last year in wrestling. He will face Nick Gage tonight.

GCW, hyping the match, seems to be siding with Gage.

– Speaking of GCW, Marko Stunt reflected on returning to the promotion ahead of his match with Starboy Charlie at the event.

– In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce revealed that the down-on-his-luck Baron Corbin tried to hit him up for money.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading