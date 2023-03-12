wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Cardona Wins Another Title, Top Ten Smackdown Moments, Every Team the Usos Beat

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Matt Cardona Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Matt Cardona recently won the World Series Wrestling (WSW) Heavyweight Championship in Australia.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.

– WWE Playlist looks at every team the Usos beat over their 600 days as tag team champions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, Smackdown, The Usos, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading