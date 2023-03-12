wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Cardona Wins Another Title, Top Ten Smackdown Moments, Every Team the Usos Beat
– Matt Cardona recently won the World Series Wrestling (WSW) Heavyweight Championship in Australia.
Oops I did it again!
The Indy God is the NEW @WSWWrestlingAUS Champion!!! pic.twitter.com/hi9Q0WcqiD
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 12, 2023
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.
– WWE Playlist looks at every team the Usos beat over their 600 days as tag team champions.
