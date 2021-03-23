wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy Misses Working With His Brother, ROH TV Highlights, Joe Hendry Previews Jay Lethal vs. Rush

March 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Hardy Jeff Hardy Jeff Hardy's

– In response to a fan comment on Jeff Hardy on this week’s Raw, AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy wrote that he misses working with his brother. He tweeted, “I miss working together with my brother.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.

– ROH released some new weekend TV highlights:


– On ROH Technique Tuesdays, Joe Hendry previewed how Jay Lethal could beat Rush at the 19th Anniversary event:

