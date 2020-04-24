wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Hardy Plays With His Kids In the Wrestling Ring, ROH Streaming CM Punk vs. Raven Match, AAA Reschedules Event
– Matt Hardy has posted a new video in which he plays with his kids inside of a wrestling ring.
He wrote: “[A MUST WATCH] In our latest check-in video, The #BabyHardyBoyz work out in the ring with UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy. The interaction question – What’s your current favorite pro wrestling promotion & show?”
[A MUST WATCH] In our latest check-in video, The #BabyHardyBoyz work out in the ring with UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy. The interaction question – What’s your current favorite pro wrestling promotion & show? pic.twitter.com/QBxthYKSBJ
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 23, 2020
– AAA has rescheduled their Verano de Escandalo event from May 23 to September 12. It was scheduled to take place at Morelia’s Palacio de Arte.
– ROH will stream a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match between CM Punk and Raven from Beating the Odds 2003 on Youtube tonight at 9 PM ET.
