Various News: Matt Hardy Plays With His Kids In the Wrestling Ring, ROH Streaming CM Punk vs. Raven Match, AAA Reschedules Event

– Matt Hardy has posted a new video in which he plays with his kids inside of a wrestling ring.

He wrote: “[A MUST WATCH] In our latest check-in video, The #BabyHardyBoyz work out in the ring with UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy. The interaction question – What’s your current favorite pro wrestling promotion & show?”

[A MUST WATCH] In our latest check-in video, The #BabyHardyBoyz work out in the ring with UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy. The interaction question – What’s your current favorite pro wrestling promotion & show? pic.twitter.com/QBxthYKSBJ — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 23, 2020

– AAA has rescheduled their Verano de Escandalo event from May 23 to September 12. It was scheduled to take place at Morelia’s Palacio de Arte.

– ROH will stream a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match between CM Punk and Raven from Beating the Odds 2003 on Youtube tonight at 9 PM ET.