Various News: Matt Hardy Reacts To Criticism Over Missed Elbow On AEW Rampage, Red Notice Stars Test Their Knowledge of Each Other, New Undertaker and Kane Bobbleheads

– Just before winning a match against Orange Cassidy on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy went for an elbow drop to make it seem as though he hit an offensive move on Cassidy after he had been knocked out with illegal brass knuckles. Some fans on Twitter claimed it was a botch, while another explained what Hardy was attempting to do. Hardy himself weighed in on the critics of the spot.

He wrote: “How are some this “dumb” when it comes to AEW? A large group of people hate AEW’s success & the fact TK is doing things right. These people search for things to pounce on & trash AEW. To intelligent fans, it’s obvious why I did what I did. It’s a societal problem on social media.”

– Vanity Fair has posted a new video in which Red Notice co-stars The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot answer trivia questions about each other.

– FOCO has released new bobbleheads for the Undertaker and Kane, which you can buy here.