Various News: Matt Hardy Reacts to Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, NJPW Strong Episode 94

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy AEW Dark Elevation Image Credit: AEW

– Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors is the news of the week, and Matt Hardy took to Twitter for his reaction. As you know by now, McMahon is back on the company’s board, and Hardy posted to Twitter to share a tongue-in-cheek reaction last night. The AEW star shared a pic of himself and McMahon, writing:

“Any hot news today, ladies & gents?”

He added that he’s only been fired by McMahon once, but that “he hired me back 7 weeks later with a huge raise”:

– NJPW has released the June 11th, 2022 episode of NJPW Strong on YouTube, as you can see below. The show included the following matches:

* Doc Gallows, Hikuleo, Jay White, Juice Robinson & Karl Anderson vs. Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii, Dorada & Ren Narita
* QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks
* Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura

