Various News: Matt Hardy To Serve As Honorary Pace Car Driver For Can-Am 500, Ric Flair Appearing on ESPN, Memphis Grizzlies Unveil Wrestling Inspired Uniforms

– Sunday, Matt Hardy will lead the field to the green flag in the Toyota Camry Official Pace Car as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the start of the Can-Am 500. The race will take place on the final day of ISM Raceway’s Opening Weekend celebration. Hardy commented…

“Being part of Opening Weekend for the new ISM Raceway is such an exciting experience, and I’m honored to race around the track with some of the best in the sport to kick off the Can-Am 500.”

– Ric Flair will be a special guest on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman…

– The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their City Edition ‘Main Event’ uniforms that are inspired by the city’s ties to professional wrestling. They will wear them 6-times this year…

The sweet spot where sports & entertainment meet. Whether on a mat, in a studio or up & down the hardwood, we go against the grain and celebrate our culturally unique style, flair, and an appreciation for a comeback story. The Main Event uniform revives a beloved intersection of Memphis sports & entertainment for this year’s City Edition. From the hallowed halls of the Ellis Auditorium and the Mid-South Coliseum to Saturday mornings on WMC TV to the bright lights of FedExForum, Memphis has hosted our fair share of athletes as entertainers and entertainers as athletes. Our Main Event uniforms pays homage to the entertainers as athletes of the past – all the heels, faces, and kings alike that have made Memphis a wrestling hub for generations. This season, for 82 games the Grizzlies will climb into the ring and for six of those matches we will don our Main Event uniforms.