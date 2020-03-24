wrestling / News

Various News: New Matt Hardy Shirt Is Selling Well, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Becky Lynch On Attacking Shayna Baszler

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that his new shirt ‘All Delete Wrestling’ is selling well on ProWrestlingTees.com.

He wrote: “Thank you for making “All DELETE Wrestling” the top selling shirt in pro wrestling this week!

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Christopher Daniels (50), Jake Hager (38), Lacey Evans (30), Lana (35), Barry Horowitz (60) and The Undertaker (55).

– Becky Lynch wrote on Twitter about attacking Shayna Baszler during last night’s episode of RAW.

She wrote: “You were right about those sounds.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Matt Hardy, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading