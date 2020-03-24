wrestling / News
Various News: New Matt Hardy Shirt Is Selling Well, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Becky Lynch On Attacking Shayna Baszler
– Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that his new shirt ‘All Delete Wrestling’ is selling well on ProWrestlingTees.com.
He wrote: “Thank you for making “All DELETE Wrestling” the top selling shirt in pro wrestling this week!”
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Christopher Daniels (50), Jake Hager (38), Lacey Evans (30), Lana (35), Barry Horowitz (60) and The Undertaker (55).
– Becky Lynch wrote on Twitter about attacking Shayna Baszler during last night’s episode of RAW.
She wrote: “You were right about those sounds.”
