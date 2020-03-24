Various News: New Matt Hardy Shirt Is Selling Well, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Becky Lynch On Attacking Shayna Baszler

– Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that his new shirt ‘All Delete Wrestling’ is selling well on ProWrestlingTees.com.

He wrote: “Thank you for making “All DELETE Wrestling” the top selling shirt in pro wrestling this week!”

Thank you for making "All DELETE Wrestling" the top selling shirt in pro wrestling this week! @AEWrestling https://t.co/lmJPdL4Ofs pic.twitter.com/rxU2kG0ZKr — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 24, 2020

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Christopher Daniels (50), Jake Hager (38), Lacey Evans (30), Lana (35), Barry Horowitz (60) and The Undertaker (55).

– Becky Lynch wrote on Twitter about attacking Shayna Baszler during last night’s episode of RAW.

She wrote: “You were right about those sounds.”