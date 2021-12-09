Various News: Matt Hardy Shows Support for His Brother After WWE Release, Ricky Steamboat Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw

– As noted, WWE confirmed the release of Jeff Hardy earlier today. Since the news was released, Jeff’s brother and former tag team partner, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy, showed his support for his brother over Twitter, which you can see below. The tweet features a series of old family photos, along with a caption that reads, “ALWAYS.”

Yesterday, Matt also wrote on his brother, “My brother, Jeff Hardy, has the best heart & soul of any human being I have ever met. My wife, @RebyHardy, is the most brutally straightforward human that I’ve ever met & I love her for that. My kids, Maxel, Wolfie, Bartie & Ever, are the most important human beings in my life.”

Jeff Hardy was released by WWE after being sent home from a live event tour. At a house show in Edinburg, Texas last Saturday, Hardy appeared to be sluggish and left through the crowd during a tag team match with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods. WWE sent Hardy home after the event.

