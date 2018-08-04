Various News: Matt Hardy Talks About Possible Injury, Updated Cards And Hype Video For ROH Re-United

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy spoke about a possible serious injury he has, revealing that his pelvis and lower back are starting to fuse together. This comes after recent tweets that started rumors of his retirement. He wrote:

This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA.. And is most likely the reason that I’ve recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together. pic.twitter.com/FzYebvIIc0 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018

– Several matches have been added to the cards for the the upcoming ROH Re-United tour in the UK, including Viper and Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay and Kay Lee Ray.

Edinburgh (August 16)

* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez

* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)

* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)

* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jay Letha vs. Adams Brooks (Proving Grounds Match)

* Viper and Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay and Kay Lee Ray

Doncaster (August 18)

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes

* Punishement Martinez vs. Delrious (Proving Ground Match)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay

* The Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal and TBA

London (August 19)

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Ayesha Raymond