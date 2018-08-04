wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Hardy Talks About Possible Injury, Updated Cards And Hype Video For ROH Re-United
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy spoke about a possible serious injury he has, revealing that his pelvis and lower back are starting to fuse together. This comes after recent tweets that started rumors of his retirement. He wrote:
This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA..
And is most likely the reason that I’ve recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together. pic.twitter.com/FzYebvIIc0
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018
– Several matches have been added to the cards for the the upcoming ROH Re-United tour in the UK, including Viper and Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay and Kay Lee Ray.
Edinburgh (August 16)
* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez
* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)
* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)
* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)
* Jay Letha vs. Adams Brooks (Proving Grounds Match)
* Viper and Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay and Kay Lee Ray
Doncaster (August 18)
* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes
* Punishement Martinez vs. Delrious (Proving Ground Match)
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay
* The Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal and TBA
London (August 19)
* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Ayesha Raymond
JUST ANNOUNCED: @Women_of_Honor Tag Match at #HonorReUnited: Edinburgh!@missviper91 & @TenilleDashwood vs @ladyCDarcy & @Kay_Lee_Ray
Th Aug 16 @Ed_CornExchange
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/pHfE4JwYcu
Info: https://t.co/MTgCtUHsh4 pic.twitter.com/7NhUXAiOAk
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 2, 2018