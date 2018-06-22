Quantcast

 

Various News: Matt Hardy Thanks Fans For Positive WWE 24 Feedback, Top Five Moments Form

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion Raw

– Matt Hardy posted on Twitter to thank fans for the positive feedback for the Hardys’ WWE 24 special on the WWE Network.

– Impact Wrestling has posted the top five moments from last night’s episode.

