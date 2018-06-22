Various News: Matt Hardy Thanks Fans For Positive WWE 24 Feedback, Top Five Moments Form

wrestling
Matt Hardy Thanks Fans For Positive WWE 24 Feedback, Top Five Moments Form
– Matt Hardy posted on Twitter to thank fans for the positive feedback for the Hardys’ WWE 24 special on the WWE Network.
HARDYS:WOKEN #WWE24 THREAD
I am HUMBLED by all the OVERWHELMING feedback that our #WWE24 documentary is receiving. From everyone who’s watched, to those who say it’s the best piece EVAH on @WWENetwork, to those who say it is Emmy-worthy.. THANK YOU ALL.
Post your thoughts here.
– Impact Wrestling has posted the top five moments from last night’s episode.