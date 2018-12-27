Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Jackson Posts Countdown Clock to New Year’s Day, Konnan Says He’s Making a Comeback Next Year

December 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Young Bucks - Matt Jackson

– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks has posted a countdown clock to New Year’s Day on his Twitter account. You can see his post below, which (from the time it was posted) would count down to midnight PT on January 1st.

The Young Bucks’ contracts come up on New Year’s Day, making them free agents.

– Konnan noted that he is planning a comeback in the coming year. The Impact star and WCW alumnus noted that he’s motivated to make his big comeback in 2019:

article topics :

Konnan, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading