wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Jackson Posts Countdown Clock to New Year’s Day, Konnan Says He’s Making a Comeback Next Year
– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks has posted a countdown clock to New Year’s Day on his Twitter account. You can see his post below, which (from the time it was posted) would count down to midnight PT on January 1st.
The Young Bucks’ contracts come up on New Year’s Day, making them free agents.
Who’s ready? pic.twitter.com/Kg0ispRVUb
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 27, 2018
– Konnan noted that he is planning a comeback in the coming year. The Impact star and WCW alumnus noted that he’s motivated to make his big comeback in 2019:
Ive never been motivated by people who said I couldn't or shouldn't do this or the other..Ive always thought I can do whatever I want and for the most part I have..I motivate and push myself….
2019 will be no different…I will leave NOTHING on the table..#theComeback
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) December 27, 2018