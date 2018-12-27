wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Jackson Posts Countdown Clock To Social Media, Tommaso Ciampa On Johnny Gargano’s Future
December 27, 2018 | Posted by
– Matt Jackson has posted a countdown clock to his Twitter account, which will end on January 1. This has caused speculation that it could be an announcement for All Elite Wrestling or All In 2.
Who’s ready? pic.twitter.com/Kg0ispRVUb
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 27, 2018
– WWE has posted a new video in which Tommaso Ciampa suggests that Johnny Gargano should challenge Ricochet for the NXT North American title.