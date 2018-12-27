Quantcast

 

Various News: Matt Jackson Posts Countdown Clock To Social Media, Tommaso Ciampa On Johnny Gargano’s Future

December 27, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Bucks NJPW ROH Matt Jackson PWF Nick jackson

– Matt Jackson has posted a countdown clock to his Twitter account, which will end on January 1. This has caused speculation that it could be an announcement for All Elite Wrestling or All In 2.

– WWE has posted a new video in which Tommaso Ciampa suggests that Johnny Gargano should challenge Ricochet for the NXT North American title.

