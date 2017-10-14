Various News: Matt Jackson Prefers Current Version Of The Bullet Club, Highlight Video From NJPW King of Pro Wrestling

– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks was recently asked on Twitter which version of the Bullet Club is his favorite, and he said the current one is. The Young Bucks have been involved with nearly every grouping of the faction. The current roster includes the Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Bad Luck Fale, Adam Page, Marty Scurll, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa (Roa), Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens.

Former members include Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), AJ Styles, Adam Cole, Bone Soldier, Cody Hall, Doc Gallows (Luke Gallows), Karl Anderson and Frankie Kazarian. “Part-Time” members include Amber Gallows, La Comandante, Jeff Jarrett, King Haku, Mephisto, Rey Bucanero and Terrible.

All dear to my heart but this is my favorite version. https://t.co/1yRq4ooRW2 — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 14, 2017

The group was originally formed in 2013 by Devitt, Anderson, Fale and Tonga. The Bucks and Gallows would join a few months later.

– NJPW has released a highlight video for King of Pro Wrestling, which happened on October 9.