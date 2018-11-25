Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Jackson Snaps Back at Twitter Troll, MJF Out With Elbow Injury, NJPW Recaps Okada/White Feud

November 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
young bucks roh tv

– Matt Jackson had a pithy response for a fan who dragged him on Twitter over wearing his own merchandise. The Young Bucks member shared a picture of himself at the Colosseum in Rome, prompting the person to reply and call him a mark. Jackson’s reply is below:

– MLW roster member MJF noted on Twitter that he has suffered a fractured elbow and will be out four to six weeks:

– NJPW posted the followinng video recapping the feud between Kazuchika Okada and Jay White ahead of their match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January:

article topics :

Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, Matt Jackson, MJF, NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading