wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Jackson Snaps Back at Twitter Troll, MJF Out With Elbow Injury, NJPW Recaps Okada/White Feud
– Matt Jackson had a pithy response for a fan who dragged him on Twitter over wearing his own merchandise. The Young Bucks member shared a picture of himself at the Colosseum in Rome, prompting the person to reply and call him a mark. Jackson’s reply is below:
I wonder how many people we could fit in here? pic.twitter.com/0pRKwys8An
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) November 22, 2018
LOL – wearing your own merch, outside of the ring, is like liking your own Tweets 😂😂 #mark
— Sir Psycho Sexy (that is me) (@SirPsychoATL) November 22, 2018
– MLW roster member MJF noted on Twitter that he has suffered a fractured elbow and will be out four to six weeks:
I’ve fractured my elbow.
Recovery time 4-6 weeks.
The good news is I get a break from having to make eye contact with you poor fat slobs.
🙏🏻
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The_MJF) November 25, 2018
– NJPW posted the followinng video recapping the feud between Kazuchika Okada and Jay White ahead of their match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January: