Various News: Matt Jackson Snaps Back at Twitter Troll, MJF Out With Elbow Injury, NJPW Recaps Okada/White Feud

– Matt Jackson had a pithy response for a fan who dragged him on Twitter over wearing his own merchandise. The Young Bucks member shared a picture of himself at the Colosseum in Rome, prompting the person to reply and call him a mark. Jackson’s reply is below:

I wonder how many people we could fit in here? pic.twitter.com/0pRKwys8An — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) November 22, 2018

LOL – wearing your own merch, outside of the ring, is like liking your own Tweets 😂😂 #mark — Sir Psycho Sexy (that is me) (@SirPsychoATL) November 22, 2018

– MLW roster member MJF noted on Twitter that he has suffered a fractured elbow and will be out four to six weeks:

I’ve fractured my elbow. Recovery time 4-6 weeks. The good news is I get a break from having to make eye contact with you poor fat slobs. 🙏🏻 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The_MJF) November 25, 2018

– NJPW posted the followinng video recapping the feud between Kazuchika Okada and Jay White ahead of their match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January: