Various News: Matt Jackson Teases A New Logo, Ariya Daivari Wants To Fight Daniel Cormier

December 8, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Bucks NJPW ROH Matt Jackson PWF

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks teased a new logo of some kind. This led to speculation that it could be for All Elite Wrestling, or at least a new t-shirt.

– Dana White recently said that UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier prefers to fight an opponent at 205 pounds. Ariya Daivari challenged him on Twitter.

