Various News: Matt Jackson Teases A New Logo, Ariya Daivari Wants To Fight Daniel Cormier
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks teased a new logo of some kind. This led to speculation that it could be for All Elite Wrestling, or at least a new t-shirt.
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 7, 2018
– Dana White recently said that UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier prefers to fight an opponent at 205 pounds. Ariya Daivari challenged him on Twitter.
Okay, I'll fight D.C. @GentlemanJackG pic.twitter.com/z9VfGY2hCE
— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) December 8, 2018
We've a lot to work on. https://t.co/SgBLIahnKf
— Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) December 8, 2018
I said fight, not beat.
— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) December 8, 2018
You're ready, champ.
— Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) December 8, 2018