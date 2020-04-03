wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Morgan Comments On Being 14 Years Sober, Ethan Page Posts New Vlog, Six Legendary Supercard of Honor Moments

April 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Morgan

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Morgan noted that he is fourteen years sober as of yesterday.

He wrote: “14 years sober today. Drug addict to Mayor. God is great! #STRONGWOOD #MayorMorgan #Longwood

– Ethan Page has posted a new vlog, which you can watch below.

– ROH has shared a new video looking at six legendary Supercard of Honor moments.

