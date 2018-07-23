Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Riddle Pulled From Battle of Los Angeles, WWE Executives Sell Stock

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle Evolve EVOLVE 93

– Matt Riddle has been pulled from the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, bolstering rumors he is about to sign with WWE. PWG announced on Twitter that Riddle has been removed from the tournament and Trevor Lee will take his place:

PWInsider reports that several WWE executives have sold WWE stock, as seen below:

* Kevin Dunn: 122,926 shares
* Michelle Wilson: 121,181 shares
* George Barrios: 120,546 shares
* Stephanie Levesque: 17,373 shares
* Paul “Triple H” Levesque: 17,272 shares
* Michael Luisi: 16,579 shares
* Mark Kowal: 4,913 shares

