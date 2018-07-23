Various News: Matt Riddle Pulled From Battle of Los Angeles, WWE Executives Sell Stock

– Matt Riddle has been pulled from the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, bolstering rumors he is about to sign with WWE. PWG announced on Twitter that Riddle has been removed from the tournament and Trevor Lee will take his place:

Matthew Riddle will no longer be a participant in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. Trevor Lee has now entered the tournament in his place! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 24, 2018

– PWInsider reports that several WWE executives have sold WWE stock, as seen below:

* Kevin Dunn: 122,926 shares

* Michelle Wilson: 121,181 shares

* George Barrios: 120,546 shares

* Stephanie Levesque: 17,373 shares

* Paul “Triple H” Levesque: 17,272 shares

* Michael Luisi: 16,579 shares

* Mark Kowal: 4,913 shares