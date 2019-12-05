Various News: Mauro Ranallo Gets Standing Ovation At NXT Taping, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Updated NJPW World Tag League Standings

– Mauro Ranallo made his return to NXT last night after an absence due to comments Corey Graves made on Twitter. When he came out, he got a standing ovation and chants of “Mama Mia” from the crowd.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

– Here are the updated standings for the 2019 NJPW World Tag League:

EVIL & SANADA (12-1): 24 pts

David Finlay & Juice Robinson (11-2): 22 pts

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (11-2): 22 pts

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (9-4): 18 pts

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (8-5): 16 pts

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (8-5): 16 pts

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (8-5): 16 pts

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (8-6): 16 pts

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (7-6): 14 pts

Shingo Takagi & El Terrible (6-7): 12 pts

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-7): 12 pts

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (4-9): 8 pts

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (3-11): 6 pts

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (2-11): 4 pts

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-12): 4 pts

Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-12): 2 pts