Various News: Max Caster Gives the Finger To Vince McMahon’s Walk of Fame Star, NXT Video Highlights, AEW Stars Visit Naughty Dog

June 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Max Caster, The Acclaimed Image Credit: AEW

– Yo! Listen! In a post on Twitter, Max Caster shared a photo of himself giving the finger to Vince McMahon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

– Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Serpentico, Evil Uno, Nyla Rose and Aubrey Edwards recently visited Naughty Dog, creators of the Uncharted and The Last of Us games.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

