wrestling / News
Various News: Max Caster Gives the Finger To Vince McMahon’s Walk of Fame Star, NXT Video Highlights, AEW Stars Visit Naughty Dog
June 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Yo! Listen! In a post on Twitter, Max Caster shared a photo of himself giving the finger to Vince McMahon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/FcO3OoozEw
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) June 1, 2022
– Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Serpentico, Evil Uno, Nyla Rose and Aubrey Edwards recently visited Naughty Dog, creators of the Uncharted and The Last of Us games.
Thank you to @Naughty_Dog for letting us visit their studio! pic.twitter.com/CjO9BzYW92
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 1, 2022
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
More Trending Stories
- Update on AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Google Search Results
- Joey Janela on His Current Relationship With AEW, His Thoughts on Tony Khan
- Teddy Long on How He Quit Smoking Marijuana While in WWE Out of Respect for Vince McMahon
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos