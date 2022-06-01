Various News: Max Caster Gives the Finger To Vince McMahon’s Walk of Fame Star, NXT Video Highlights, AEW Stars Visit Naughty Dog

– Yo! Listen! In a post on Twitter, Max Caster shared a photo of himself giving the finger to Vince McMahon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

– Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Serpentico, Evil Uno, Nyla Rose and Aubrey Edwards recently visited Naughty Dog, creators of the Uncharted and The Last of Us games.

Thank you to @Naughty_Dog for letting us visit their studio! pic.twitter.com/CjO9BzYW92 — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 1, 2022

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0: