Various News: All In Meet and Greet On Sale For Kazuchika Okada, Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion,

– The “All In” weekend meet and greet with Kazuchika Okada at the Pro Wrestling Tees store is now on sale. You can find them here.

– Tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion will feature “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Hager, along with Jason Cade, Jimmy Yuta and Rhett Giddens vs. Colonel Parker’s Stud Stable and an appearance from Barrington Hughes.

– DEFY Wrestling will hold their DEFY LOUD Event tonight at Washington Hall in Seattle. It features John Morrison vs. “Weirdo Hero” Randy Myers, Shane Strickland & Artemis Spencer & Billy Suede vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman and The Amerikan Gunz in an elimination match, Colt Cabana vs. Carl Rander and Taya Valkyrie vs. Nicole Matthews. You can find more information here.