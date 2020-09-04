Various News: Meiko Satomura Responds To Sasha Banks’ Challenge, Every ROH Pure Title Change Ever, Lineup For This Week’s ROH TV

– We reported yesterday that Sasha Banks said on social media that she wanted to have a match with Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura. Satomura responded to the challenge later that night.

She wrote: “I also want a wrestle @SashaBanksWWE. It will be the intense match. I hope this passion to reach the U.S. Arigatou!”

Satomura previously worked with the WWE as part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where she made it all the way to the semifinals. So a match with Banks isn’t totally out of the question.

– This week’s episode of ROH TV will be focused on the Bouncers. It includes the following matches:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Cody & The Young Bucks vs. The Bouncers & Silas Young

* The Bouncers & Cheeseburger vs. Dalton Castle & Kenny King & Flip Gordon

* The Bouncers vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe

Vinnie Marseglia and Session Moth Martina will also appear.

– ROH has posted a video showing every Pure title change in company history.