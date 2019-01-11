wrestling / News
Various News: Melissa Santos Now Working as Impact Interviewer, Rusev’s WWE Network Pick of the Week
January 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Melisa Santos has confirmed that she will be working as a backstage interviewer for Impact Wrestling moving forward. Santos, who was the ring announcer on Lucha Underground, posted on Instagram to announce the news:
– WWE shared the following video of Rusev’s WWE Network Pick of the Week,
